MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 88,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,042. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.