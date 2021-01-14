Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Trading Up 8.8%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 1,317,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 800,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

