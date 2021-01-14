Micromines 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,636.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 38.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Micromines token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Micromines has a total market cap of $31,995.79 and $2,636.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Micromines has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058208 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

