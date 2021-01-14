Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen Sells 15,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MU stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research increased their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 50,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.