MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 11.7%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $272.00 and last traded at $272.97. 659,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 491,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN accounts for about 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

