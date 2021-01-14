Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 206,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 140,811 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,656,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average of $212.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

