Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,146,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $255,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 44,592 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 98,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.60. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

