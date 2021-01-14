MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Short Interest Up 150.7% in December

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the December 15th total of 410,900 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $519.26 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $568.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,327.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after buying an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

