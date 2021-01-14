Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Midwest in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $56.30 on Monday. Midwest has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Minnich bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $120,120.00.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

