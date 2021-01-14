Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MILC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. 4,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,944. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

