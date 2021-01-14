Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Down 13.7% on Insider Selling

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares traded down 13.7% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.37. 3,539,299 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 1,132,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Specifically, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,500 shares of company stock worth $12,919,390. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIME. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 120.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 311,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mimecast by 50.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 127,460 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

