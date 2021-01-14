Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) rose 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 143,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 149,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. Equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 126,667 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

