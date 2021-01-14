Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Tops $852.72

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $28,395.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for $852.72 or 0.02196901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,222 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

