Mizuho Begins Coverage on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,028,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

