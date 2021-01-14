Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 59.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.