MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $177.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKSI. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.27.

MKSI stock opened at $166.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

