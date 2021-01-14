Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,811.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $990,742. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 710.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

