Momo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 117,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average daily volume of 11,424 call options.

MOMO stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 3,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 344,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Momo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after buying an additional 381,232 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

