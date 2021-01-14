Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. 131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967. Moncler has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

