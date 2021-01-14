Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 3.3% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.56. 205,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,213. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

