Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 137,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,074,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.