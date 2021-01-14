Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.99

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 3722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

