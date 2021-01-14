Morgan Stanley Buys 31,219 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

MCI opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

