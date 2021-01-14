Morgan Stanley Has $1.41 Million Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

