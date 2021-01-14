Morgan Stanley Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRET. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

