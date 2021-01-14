Morgan Stanley Has $1.48 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,835 shares of company stock worth $31,793,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

