Morgan Stanley Has $1.52 Million Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

