Morgan Stanley Increases Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $6.50

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,269.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $8,045,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

