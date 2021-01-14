Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,634,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 180,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TBI opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.81. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

