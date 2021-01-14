Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 over the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.