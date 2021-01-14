Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $80,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 112.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $13,428,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,444 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $76.62. 354,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

