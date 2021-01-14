Morgan Stanley Raises Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $308.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $238.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.29. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,207,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

