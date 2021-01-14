Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $138.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.64.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.