Morgan Stanley Sells 82,054 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,054 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLCO stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.