Morgan Stanley Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.