Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 824,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $47,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 417,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 121,171 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXE. BidaskClub raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.92.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $2.65 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

