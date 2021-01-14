Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $388.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. Research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

