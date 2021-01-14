Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

MSI stock opened at $174.09 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

