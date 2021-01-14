Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $845,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FND. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.81. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $4,446,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,860.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

