Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

LMT stock opened at $345.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.