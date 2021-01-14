Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.