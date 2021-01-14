Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 2,860 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Paychex by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Paychex by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

PAYX opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

