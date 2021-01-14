Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.