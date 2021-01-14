Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

