Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 41,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.09 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.99 and its 200 day moving average is $210.88. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

