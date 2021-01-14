Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) rose 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,194,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 558,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Moxian alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Moxian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.