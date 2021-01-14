Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

COOP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 154,844 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

