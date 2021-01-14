MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.26

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.26 and last traded at $157.85, with a volume of 384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSA. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $4,685,802.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MSA Safety by 9.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

