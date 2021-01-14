Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.53

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 1330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,986. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

