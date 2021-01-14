Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $14.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLLGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF remained flat at $$8.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

